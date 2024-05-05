Desjardins Analysts Give Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) a C$1.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$1.00 target price on Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nevada King Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Nevada King Gold Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NKG opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.40. Nevada King Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

