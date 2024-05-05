StockNews.com Downgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

