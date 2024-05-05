GSK (LON:GSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,733.50 ($21.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The firm has a market cap of £70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,739.56 ($21.85). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,663.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,557.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

