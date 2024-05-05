Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on the stock.

Shares of PANR opened at GBX 32.65 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of £308.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265.00 and a beta of -0.24. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

