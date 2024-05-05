Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on the stock.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Shares of PANR opened at GBX 32.65 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of £308.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265.00 and a beta of -0.24. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57).
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.