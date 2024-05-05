Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

