Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Wix.com Trading Down 1.2 %

WIX stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $174.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

