KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Piper Sandler

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $6.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.34). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,624,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.