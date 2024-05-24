Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $586.01 million, a PE ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 0.69. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Viant Technology by 39.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 379.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Viant Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

