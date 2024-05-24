Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.47 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.38.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
