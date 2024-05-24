Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $173.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.73. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 142.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 702,240 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kaltura by 39.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

