Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $173.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.73. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 142.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
