Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,655,069.08 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68.

On Friday, February 23rd, Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $270.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $247.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.17 and its 200-day moving average is $281.24.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Snap-on by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,968,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

