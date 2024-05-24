Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 44,527 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,714,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,800,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

