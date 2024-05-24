StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 9.58.
About Signature Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.