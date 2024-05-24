e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.77.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 18.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

NYSE:ELF opened at $184.64 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

