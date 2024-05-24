Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 14.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

