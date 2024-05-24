Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Northrim BanCorp Price Performance
NASDAQ NRIM opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.71. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $59.90.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
