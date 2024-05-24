Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of GLBE opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global-E Online by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global-E Online by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Global-E Online by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Global-E Online by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

