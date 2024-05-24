Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectis
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.