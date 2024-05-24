Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

