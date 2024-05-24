STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after acquiring an additional 790,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 598,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

