DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DKS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $47,196,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

