Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -78.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

