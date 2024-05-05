Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:JLL opened at $185.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $200.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
