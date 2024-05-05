McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

