UBS Group Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $19.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,136,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

