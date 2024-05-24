Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.