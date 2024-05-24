Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $18.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will earn $18.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $19.44. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s FY2025 earnings at $66.36 EPS.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $387.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,865,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.