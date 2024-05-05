American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $248.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $226.00.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.91.

Shares of AMT opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.39. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

