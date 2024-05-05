First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.17.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.04. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2042 dividend. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

