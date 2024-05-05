Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$5.40

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$5.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GUD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of C$597.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$5.95.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of C$74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.0202158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00. 46.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

