Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.84% of Kairous Acquisition worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KACL opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $11.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

About Kairous Acquisition

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

