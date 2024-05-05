Truist Financial Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $892.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $850.00 to $892.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8 %

LLY stock opened at $734.97 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $761.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

