Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,070.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,825.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,882.68.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,923.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,801.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,411.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,023.98.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

