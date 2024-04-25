Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stake Lessened by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,371 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Buckley acquired 3,350 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

