Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

