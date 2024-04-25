Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.
About Vision Sensing Acquisition
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vision Sensing Acquisition
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.