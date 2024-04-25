AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.15% of AlphaVest Acquisition worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 52.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AlphaVest Acquisition alerts:

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATMV opened at $11.00 on Thursday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.