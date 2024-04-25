Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $111.95.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

