Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 75,909 Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,909 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

