Larson Financial Group LLC Has $172,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

