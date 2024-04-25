Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $490.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $487.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.65. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.10 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

