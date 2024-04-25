RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,946 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

