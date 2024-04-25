Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 9,037 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of ATI worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATI by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ATI by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $49.22 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

