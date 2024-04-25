Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

