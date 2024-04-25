Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) & Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avance Gas and Enbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enbridge $32.33 billion 2.35 $4.59 billion $2.10 16.99

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Avance Gas.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avance Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enbridge 2 6 3 0 2.09

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avance Gas and Enbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Enbridge has a consensus price target of $55.20, suggesting a potential upside of 54.75%. Given Enbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Avance Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Avance Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avance Gas and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A Enbridge 13.97% 10.23% 3.38%

Summary

Enbridge beats Avance Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings. Avance Gas Holding Ltd was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Avance Gas Holding Ltd is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

