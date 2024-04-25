Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT at $22.20

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PubMatic

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $151,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $669,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $3,940,568 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.34 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.