ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Senior Officer Sells C$217,257.60 in Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$217,257.60.
ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 11.8 %
SNM opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$211.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
