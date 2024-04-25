ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Senior Officer Sells C$217,257.60 in Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$217,257.60.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 11.8 %

SNM opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$211.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

Featured Stories

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

