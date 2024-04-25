Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NSSC stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644 over the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 291,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 760,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.