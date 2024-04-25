Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) vs. Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Head to Head Survey

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crimson Wine Group and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 4.31% 1.67% 1.43% Westrock Coffee -4.05% -41.02% -2.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Westrock Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $72.40 million 1.68 $3.12 million $0.15 39.00 Westrock Coffee $864.71 million 1.02 -$34.58 million ($0.56) -17.84

Crimson Wine Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crimson Wine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Westrock Coffee on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise custom winemaking, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships, e-commerce platforms, and direct phone calls. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings. The SS&T segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

