Analysts Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $548.05

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.05.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $397.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

