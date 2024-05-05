Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 26.8% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

