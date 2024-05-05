TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. TrueBlue has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.51.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

